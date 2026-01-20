Trump's Top Picks: Who Will Lead the Fed Next?

President Donald Trump is evaluating four finalists to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, highlighting his administration's focus on interest rate cuts while showcasing the candidates' diverse economic backgrounds. This decision is pivotal as tensions escalate over the Fed's autonomy.

The contenders include Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor known for his ties to Trump's circle; White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, a long-term Trump ally; Fed Governor Christopher Waller, an influential policymaker; and Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer.

While they unify on the need for reducing rates, their differing views on monetary policy and Fed management underscore varying approaches. With Trump's announcement impending, these economic experts provide insights into the potential reshaping of U.S. monetary policy amid debates on Fed independence.

