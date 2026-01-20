Venezuela's Map Campaign Counters Trump's Territorial Claims
Venezuela's government urged citizens to share its official map on social media as a symbolic act against a modified image posted by Donald Trump showing U.S. flags over Venezuela. The move aims to defend territorial integrity and counter misinformation following a U.S. attack on Caracas.
Venezuela's government has called on its citizens to engage in a symbolic show of unity by posting the nation's official map on social media. This comes in response to an altered image shared by former U.S. President Donald Trump that depicted U.S. flags over Venezuela, among other territories.
The viral image, originally shared on Trump's platform Truth Social, has raised tensions by showcasing an altered photo featuring European leaders in the Oval Office with a map under U.S. flags. Venezuela's government condemned the visual and called the move misinformation, urging citizens to defend the nation's territorial integrity.
In reaction to recent conflicts, including a U.S. attack on Caracas, Venezuela seeks to rally public sentiment and diplomatic efforts to counter U.S. actions. The country's vice-president engages in negotiations over national oil revenue, now being redirected to U.S.-controlled accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
