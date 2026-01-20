Kyiv Power Crisis: Over a Million Households Hit
Kyiv faces an escalating energy crisis as over a million households remain without power following recent Russian air strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlights the significant impact on infrastructure, with over 4,000 apartment buildings also affected. The city grapples with heating and electricity shortages in the face of ongoing conflict.
Kyiv is grappling with a severe energy crisis, as over a million households are left without power due to Russia's latest air strikes on the city, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy revealed in his evening video address that a staggering number of buildings, specifically more than 4,000 apartment complexes, are also without heating, exacerbating the situation for residents.
This development underscores the widespread challenges faced by the capital amidst ongoing conflicts, as authorities strive to restore essential services to affected areas.
