Kyiv is grappling with a severe energy crisis, as over a million households are left without power due to Russia's latest air strikes on the city, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy revealed in his evening video address that a staggering number of buildings, specifically more than 4,000 apartment complexes, are also without heating, exacerbating the situation for residents.

This development underscores the widespread challenges faced by the capital amidst ongoing conflicts, as authorities strive to restore essential services to affected areas.