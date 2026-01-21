Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Navigating Legal Waters

US President Donald Trump defended his economic emergency declaration to impose tariffs, while uncertain of the Supreme Court’s stance. At a briefing, he highlighted possible trade restrictions through licensing and tariff negotiations, referencing potential complications if the court rules against the measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:57 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Navigating Legal Waters
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent news briefing, President Donald Trump articulated a defense of his economic emergency declaration, designed to enable tariff impositions. Amidst the discussion, he acknowledged the uncertainty of the Supreme Court's pending decision on the legality of these tariffs.

Trump explained that the government has the capacity to limit trade by necessitating licenses and that tariffs might not need to be as severe. He did, however, express hesitation, stating, "I don't know what the Supreme Court's going to do."

The President remarked on the potential fallout if the Supreme Court's decision is unfavorable, mentioning the challenges in rebating tariffs without detrimental impacts. He emphasized his use of tariffs in trade negotiations and recently threatened tariffs on several European countries to back US interests in Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global
2
Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

 Global
3
New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenges

New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenge...

 Global
4
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026