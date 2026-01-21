Trump's Tariff Tactics: Navigating Legal Waters

In a recent news briefing, President Donald Trump articulated a defense of his economic emergency declaration, designed to enable tariff impositions. Amidst the discussion, he acknowledged the uncertainty of the Supreme Court's pending decision on the legality of these tariffs.

Trump explained that the government has the capacity to limit trade by necessitating licenses and that tariffs might not need to be as severe. He did, however, express hesitation, stating, "I don't know what the Supreme Court's going to do."

The President remarked on the potential fallout if the Supreme Court's decision is unfavorable, mentioning the challenges in rebating tariffs without detrimental impacts. He emphasized his use of tariffs in trade negotiations and recently threatened tariffs on several European countries to back US interests in Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)