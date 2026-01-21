Left Menu

Trump Dismisses Dialogue with Captured Maduro Amid Election Allegations

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disinterest in speaking with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is currently in U.S. custody. This statement was made following a reporter’s question about alleged Venezuelan interference in the 2020 election. Trump cited potential disapproval from his lawyers as a reason for his stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 01:57 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had no intentions of engaging in discussions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, currently detained in the United States following his capture in January.

Trump's comments came as a response to a reporter's inquiry regarding allegations that Venezuela may have interfered with the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which resulted in Trump's loss. The reporter asked if Trump would consider speaking to Maduro concerning the matter.

Trump replied at a press conference, 'I don't think I would be doing that. I think my lawyers would be very unhappy,' indicating legal counsel's potential disapproval of such a conversation.

