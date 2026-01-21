Trump Confronts European Tensions in Davos

US President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of his second term at a White House briefing Tuesday, amid rising tensions with European allies over new tariffs targeting Greenland. Trump's appearance comes as he prepares for the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the issue will likely be confronted head-on.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the planned tariffs as a mistake, questioning Trump's commitment to prior agreements. The tariffs, set for February, are part of Trump's push for the US to take control of Greenland, a move he links to his unrealized Nobel Peace Prize aspirations.

Trump's briefing was a blend of praise for his administration's achievements, anecdotes, and grievances. He announced his Board of Peace initiative, told a childhood story involving mental health facilities, and reminisced about Little League baseball. Trump also acknowledged support from the Hells Angels, despite their controversial history.

