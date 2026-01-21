Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Law Reform: A New Era of Productive Partnerships

Venezuela is set to reform its main oil law, potentially changing its partnership structures. This reform aligns with strategies introduced by President Nicolas Maduro and suggests a shift towards 'productive participation contracts'. Details remain sparse, but the government supports these changes to attract foreign investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 02:50 IST
Venezuela's Oil Law Reform: A New Era of Productive Partnerships

Venezuela's top legislator, Jorge Rodriguez, announced plans to revamp the nation's primary oil legislation. The initiative, stemming from policies during President Nicolas Maduro's regime, suggests adopting a partnership model, although specifics remain undisclosed.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Rodriguez's sister, expressed government backing for reforms aimed at boosting foreign investment, indicating significant changes to the hydrocarbons law. Historically, joint ventures have been controlled by state-run PDVSA, but recent years have seen a trend toward 'productive participation contracts'.

Such contracts, as Rodriguez explained to journalists, are crucial for the legal reforms and reflect Venezuela's evolving approach to oil sector partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

 Global
2
New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenges

New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenge...

 Global
3
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
4
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026