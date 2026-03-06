New Zealand Fast-Tracks Foreign Investment Decisions to Boost Economy

The New Zealand Government has launched a major reform to accelerate overseas investment approvals, aiming to unlock billions of dollars in new capital for local businesses and economic growth.

Associate Finance Minister David Seymour and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford announced that from today, many investment decisions under the Overseas Investment Act will be made in under 15 working days, with a Government target of just five days for most applications.

The change introduces a two-track approval system designed to fast-track low-risk investments while maintaining strict scrutiny for higher-risk proposals. The Government says the reform signals that New Zealand is open for global business while safeguarding national interests.

Faster investment approvals through new two-track system

Under the new framework, overseas investment proposals considered low risk will move through an accelerated approval pathway. This allows officials to focus more time on investments that may raise national interest or security concerns.

The reform dramatically reduces the time investors must wait for approvals. According to the Government:

Average processing times have already dropped 60% , from 71 working days to 28 days since the current Government took office.

The new system requires most decisions to be made within 15 working days , unless national interest concerns arise.

The Government’s operational goal is to reduce many approvals to five working days.

If the five-day target is achieved, most investment approvals will be processed around 14 times faster than when the Government first entered office.

However, some sensitive sectors will continue to follow the existing approval pathways. Investments involving residential land, farmland and fishing quota will still undergo the traditional screening process.

Billions already flowing into the New Zealand economy

The Government says the reforms build on strong recent momentum in attracting foreign investment.

In the past year alone, authorities processed $7.82 billion worth of overseas investment applications.

Officials expect the faster approvals to increase investor confidence and further boost capital flows into the country.

David Seymour said international investment plays a critical role in strengthening productivity and innovation.

“International investment provides access to capital, technology and expertise that help New Zealand businesses grow,” Seymour said.

“If we want to become a high-income economy, we must connect with global capital and knowledge networks. We may be geographically isolated, but we cannot afford to isolate ourselves economically.”

‘Golden visa’ scheme attracting wealthy investors

The Government is also seeing a surge in applications for the Active Investor Plus visa, commonly known as New Zealand’s “golden visa” programme.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford confirmed that recent changes to the scheme have sparked a major increase in interest from high-net-worth investors.

Key figures include:

589 applications from wealthy investors

Nearly $3.5 billion in expected investment commitments

Over $3 billion already projected to flow into the economy

Under updated visa rules, eligible investors are now permitted to purchase residential property in New Zealand valued above $5 million, a move aimed at attracting global entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Stanford said the Government wants to remove barriers for investors who can help expand New Zealand’s economic potential.

“There is extraordinary talent and investment interest from around the world,” she said. “We welcome people who want to contribute to New Zealand’s growth and innovation.”

Supporting high-growth industries and export opportunities

The Government believes faster investment approvals will help local companies scale up faster, particularly in sectors such as:

Advanced technology and innovation

Clean energy and sustainability

Export-focused manufacturing

Agritech and food production

Access to international capital is expected to support business expansion, research and development, and new export markets, while also creating high-skill, high-wage jobs for New Zealanders.

Officials say the reforms are part of a broader strategy to position New Zealand as a competitive global investment destination.

“Kiwi businesses have incredible potential,” Stanford said. “By improving access to capital and global expertise, we are helping build a stronger, more innovative economy for future generations.”

