India Eases FDI Norms for Border Nations, Paves Way for Increased Foreign Investments

India has revised FDI rules for nations sharing land borders, allowing investments from companies with up to 10% foreign ownership without mandatory approval. This change aims to enhance ease of doing business and increase FDI inflows. The amendments come amid geopolitical tensions, significantly with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:01 IST
The Indian government has revised foreign direct investment (FDI) policies for nations sharing land borders, including China. Under the new regulations, companies with up to 10% foreign ownership from these countries can invest in India without requiring mandatory approval.

The amendments to Press Note 3 of 2020 aim to boost India's ease of doing business and facilitate increased FDI inflows by providing clarity and encouraging investment. The changes come amidst geopolitical tensions, especially with China, following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

While India has received minimal FDI from China so far, trade relations between the two countries have significantly grown. The revised FDI norms could lead to more robust economic ties and reinforce India's position as a preferred investment destination. This policy shift is expected to expedite investment proposals and foster integration with global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

