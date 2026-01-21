Left Menu

U.S. to Reduce NATO Personnel in Europe, Sparking Concerns

The United States plans to cut 200 personnel from NATO command centers, stirring concerns about its commitment to the alliance. This move aligns with the Trump administration's focus on the Western Hemisphere. The symbolic impact is clear, despite the physical presence of 80,000 U.S. troops in Europe.

Concerns are growing in Europe as the United States plans to reduce its personnel in several key NATO command centers, reflecting a potential shift in Washington's focus. Sources familiar with the move indicate a cut of roughly 200 U.S. positions in NATO entities responsible for military and intelligence operations.

Among the affected bodies are the UK-based NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre and the Allied Special Operations Forces Command in Brussels. Notably, Portugal-based STRIKFORNATO, overseeing maritime operations, will see reductions as well. This decision, part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to reallocate resources, was initially reported by The Washington Post.

Despite these changes, which comprise a small fraction of the 80,000 U.S. troops in Europe, anxiety grows about the longevity of the alliance. This move coincides with rising tensions over President Trump's pursuit of acquiring Greenland from Denmark and recent tariff threats against NATO countries supporting Danish sovereignty.

