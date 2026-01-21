Trump's Controversial White House Speech: Immigration, Mugshots, and the Nobel Prize

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of his return to the White House on Tuesday with an extensive news conference that ranged from domestic policy issues to international affairs.

Trump's remarks included controversial comments about Somali Americans, a review of his administration's achievements, and reflections on his perceived lack of recognition for them, including an unawarded Nobel Peace Prize.

His speech occurred ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, yet it was overshadowed by his controversial musings and defense of his immigration policies, notably those affecting Minnesota.

