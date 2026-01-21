Supreme Court Faces Redistricting Dispute: California's Congressional Map Challenge
The California Republicans have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to block the state's new congressional map intended to favor Democrats. This redistricting move mirrors Texas’s efforts advantaging Republicans. Federal court rejected claims of racial bias in the map. This decision is part of a broader, national partisan redistricting battle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 04:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:57 IST
California Republicans have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene against a new congressional map, which they argue unfairly advantages Democrats.
This challenge comes as a reactionary measure to Texas's recent redistricting efforts benefiting Republicans, prompting similar political strategizing across the nation.
A federal court has previously dismissed claims that California's map was racially biased, emphasizing instead the map's clear partisan motivations.
(With inputs from agencies.)