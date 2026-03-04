Tensions Flare as Texas Senate Race Kicks Off U.S. Midterm Elections

The U.S. Senate primary races in Texas marked the heated onset of midterm elections, as both Democratic and Republican contenders struggled to emerge victorious. Despite Tuesday evening's vote counts showing neck-and-neck races, it signaled the beginning of a critical election journey that will shape Congress's future majority.

Among the key matchups, four-term Republican Senator John Cornyn battled Trump-backd attorney general Ken Paxton, reflecting deep rifts within the GOP. Meanwhile, Democratic hopefuls James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett fought for their party's nomination, underscoring the continued Democratic enthusiasm aimed at flipping Texas blue.

This wave of primaries, reflecting partisan divides, also unfolded amid the backdrop of new congressional district maps. These redrawn lines forced several familiar faces into head-to-head contests, all set within an intricate political landscape shaped by Trump-era dynamics and the looming specter of domestic policy issues.