Mexico Extradites 37 Alleged Cartel Members Amid US Tensions

Mexico has extradited another 37 alleged cartel members to the United States, marking the third major transfer within the past year, according to Mexico's security minister. This action raises the total number of extradited individuals to 92.

The extradition follows increasing tension with Washington regarding cartel activities and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to take action against cartels with or without Mexican cooperation. These individuals were sought by the U.S. for their ties to criminal organizations, posing public safety threats according to Mexico's military authorities.

Among the extradited was Pedro Inzunza Noriega, connected to the Beltran Leyva cartel. As U.S. pressure mounts for joint efforts against narco-terrorist networks, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has dismissed calls for U.S. military intervention while emphasizing collaboration with officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)