Radev's Gamble: Rising from a Crisis in Bulgarian Politics

After stepping down as Bulgaria's president, Rumen Radev is expected to launch a new political party amid a period of corruption and political turmoil. Although popular, Radev faces challenges including his pro-Kremlin stance on Ukraine, and forming coalitions to transform Bulgaria, one of the EU's poorest nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:34 IST
In an unprecedented move, Rumen Radev resigned as Bulgaria's president, painting a bleak picture of the nation's fragile political scene while hinting at his own potential re-entry into the fray. Radev's departure concluded four years marked by weak governments and snap elections, during which he served as a stabilizing yet influential figure.

Radev has yet to officially announce plans to run, but his prospects appear favorable given Bulgaria's current political climate, marred by corruption and disillusionment among voters. The backdrop includes public protests, ousted governments, and a populace weary of dominant politicians like former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Despite Radev's popularity, he faces significant hurdles, including allegations about his pro-Kremlin stance and controversial interim government appointments. Furthermore, while he may align with the reformist PP-DB party, disagreements on Russia and eurozone policies may complicate coalition building as Bulgarians prepare for their eighth election in four years.

