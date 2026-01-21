Radev's Gamble: Rising from a Crisis in Bulgarian Politics

In an unprecedented move, Rumen Radev resigned as Bulgaria's president, painting a bleak picture of the nation's fragile political scene while hinting at his own potential re-entry into the fray. Radev's departure concluded four years marked by weak governments and snap elections, during which he served as a stabilizing yet influential figure.

Radev has yet to officially announce plans to run, but his prospects appear favorable given Bulgaria's current political climate, marred by corruption and disillusionment among voters. The backdrop includes public protests, ousted governments, and a populace weary of dominant politicians like former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Despite Radev's popularity, he faces significant hurdles, including allegations about his pro-Kremlin stance and controversial interim government appointments. Furthermore, while he may align with the reformist PP-DB party, disagreements on Russia and eurozone policies may complicate coalition building as Bulgarians prepare for their eighth election in four years.

