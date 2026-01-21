Left Menu

Life Sentence for Abe's Shooter Shakes Japanese Politics

Tetsuya Yamagami has been sentenced to life in prison for the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The court case drew attention due to Yamagami's admission and his connection to the Unification Church. Abe's death has significantly impacted Japan's Liberal Democratic Party dynamics.

A Japanese court handed down a life sentence to Tetsuya Yamagami for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The dramatic incident occurred in July 2022, as Abe delivered a speech in Nara, stunning the nation.

The court's verdict was largely expected after Yamagami admitted to the crime during his initial hearing. Central to the case was the severity of the sentence, with the judge condemning the act as "despicable" and "extremely dangerous." The defence argued for a lesser sentence, citing Yamagami's grievances with the Unification Church.

Abe's killing has reverberated through Japan's political landscape, bringing renewed scrutiny to ties between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church. Abe's long tenure and influential standing have left a void, affecting the LDP's stability and leadership.

