Stormy Karnataka Legislature Session Set to Ignite Political Showdown

The Karnataka legislature's joint session, commencing Thursday, is set for a heated confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JD(S) on contentious issues, including the repeal of MGNREGA.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will initiate the session with a customary address, while tensions mount over Congress's planned resolution against the BJP-led NDA government. The opposition describes Congress's nationwide 'Save MGNREGA' campaign as misinformation.

Additionally, internal Congress power struggles, Kogilu eviction rows, bribery scandals, and crime rate concerns challenge the state government, as opposition parties gear up to highlight administrative failures and press for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)