Stormy Karnataka Legislature Session Set to Ignite Political Showdown
The upcoming joint session of the Karnataka legislature is anticipated to be contentious, with clashes expected between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. Key issues include the repeal of MGNREGA, political power struggles, bribery scandals, and increased crime rates impacting the state's governance.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka legislature's joint session, commencing Thursday, is set for a heated confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JD(S) on contentious issues, including the repeal of MGNREGA.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will initiate the session with a customary address, while tensions mount over Congress's planned resolution against the BJP-led NDA government. The opposition describes Congress's nationwide 'Save MGNREGA' campaign as misinformation.
Additionally, internal Congress power struggles, Kogilu eviction rows, bribery scandals, and crime rate concerns challenge the state government, as opposition parties gear up to highlight administrative failures and press for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- legislature
- session
- MGNREGA
- Congress
- BJP
- JD(S)
- politics
- bribery
- power struggle
ALSO READ
Madras High Court Quashes FIR Against BJP's Amit Malviya
Nitin Nabin Sets BJP's Course for State Elections
Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand
Sena Reconciliation: A Call for Unity Against BJP's Political Ploys
Political Tensions Rise in Thane as BJP Eyes Greater Power