Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Envoy and Russia in Tense Talks

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President's special envoy, is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks, initiated by Russia, are aimed at discussing peace in Ukraine, with no firm dates yet. The meeting highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:09 IST
Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Envoy and Russia in Tense Talks
Steve Witkoff

In a bid to renew diplomatic efforts, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting is set to occur this Thursday, as revealed in a recent CNBC interview.

Witkoff emphasized the significance of Russia's initiation for this meeting, describing it as a noteworthy gesture. Russia has expressed interest in holding discussions that could potentially lead to peace talks concerning Ukraine.

Although the Kremlin confirmed the preparation to host Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, no specific dates have been scheduled yet. This development signifies a critical step in U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

 India
2
Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

 Global
3
Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

 Switzerland
4
Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026