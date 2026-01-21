Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Envoy and Russia in Tense Talks
Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President's special envoy, is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks, initiated by Russia, are aimed at discussing peace in Ukraine, with no firm dates yet. The meeting highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Russia.
In a bid to renew diplomatic efforts, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting is set to occur this Thursday, as revealed in a recent CNBC interview.
Witkoff emphasized the significance of Russia's initiation for this meeting, describing it as a noteworthy gesture. Russia has expressed interest in holding discussions that could potentially lead to peace talks concerning Ukraine.
Although the Kremlin confirmed the preparation to host Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, no specific dates have been scheduled yet. This development signifies a critical step in U.S.-Russia relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
