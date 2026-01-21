Left Menu

Unleashing Firepower: Inside India's 'Exercise TOPCHI'

The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery showcased its advanced firepower at the annual 'Exercise TOPCHI'. The event demonstrated seamless integration of modern artillery, including K-9 Vajra and M777 Howitzer, highlighting India's defence capabilities and self-reliance. It also featured BSF and Indian Navy's involvement for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:47 IST
The Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army displayed an impressive array of modern weaponry in its annual drill known as 'Exercise TOPCHI', emphasizing its growing capabilities and indigenous technological advancements.

This year's event, held in Maharashtra, featured powerful long-range guns including the K-9 Vajra and the M777 Howitzer, alongside a variety of other artillery systems. The exercise highlighted the integration of diverse firepower and surveillance technologies, including drones and aviation assets.

Significantly, for the first time, the exercise saw participation from the BSF and Indian Navy, marking a new chapter in collaborative defence operations. The exercise was helmed by Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, showcasing India's operational excellence and commitment to self-reliance.

