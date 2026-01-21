Mahayuti Mayoral Tussle: Raut Critiques BJP-Sena Coordination

In a scathing commentary on the internal squabbles within the Mahayuti, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has levied criticism against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in light of the anticipated contention over the Mumbai mayoral seat. Raut remarked that Shinde must persuade senior BJP figures to secure the mayoralty for a Shiv Sena member.

The BJP-Sena coalition emerged victorious in the BMC elections, yet the mayoral candidacy remains undecided. The BJP gained 89 of 227 seats and seeks the position while Shinde aims to uphold Shiv Sena's traditional dominance over Mumbai's municipal governance. Meanwhile, Raut took aim at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Davos visit, questioning the need for international outreach while agreements with local companies could proceed at home.

Highlighting the mayoral situation, Raut stated, "There is nothing more degrading than those who claim allegiance to Shiv Sena needing guidance from Delhi for Mumbai's mayoral decisions." He lambasted the costs associated with state leaders' travels to Davos, suggesting financial transparency and asserting that dialogues could take place domestically. As tensions rise, legal proceedings are also initiated against two uncontactable UBT faction corporators, amidst increasing challenges for the Thackeray faction.