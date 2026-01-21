Sena's Mhaske Missing in Civic Registration Drama

Left Menu

Sixty-four out of 65 Shiv Sena (UBT) members elected in Mumbai civic polls completed mandatory registration, with Dr Sheetal Mhaske absent, fueling speculation. Mhaske, elected from Chandivali, remains in contact with Sena. This development marks a shift in power, with a Mahayuti mayor anticipated.

  • Country:
  • India

Sixty-four of the 65 Shiv Sena (UBT) members elected in the recent Mumbai civic body polls have completed the required registration process, with the exception of one, Dr. Sheetal Mhaske, whose absence has stirred political speculation.

The registration, part of necessary formalities before constituting the new civic body, was largely completed at the divisional commissioner's office, Konkan Bhavan, in Navi Mumbai. A senior Sena (UBT) leader stated that Mhaske remains in contact with the party, despite her absence, and that she was elected from ward number 157, Chandivali, in the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

This civic electoral shift marks the end of the Thackerays' near three-decade dominance, paving the way for a Mahayuti mayor with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena likely securing a majority. Meanwhile, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar will lead Shiv Sena (UBT) in the BMC.

