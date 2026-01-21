Debate Over Islamic Republic Ignites Kerala Politics

Controversy has erupted in Kerala over alleged ties between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the political party formed by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. A leader from the Islamist group, Shaikh Muhammed Karakunnu, recently posted on Facebook asserting the importance of an Islamic Republic, sparking political debates.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] state secretary M V Govindan has criticized Congress leader V D Satheesan. Govindan questioned Satheesan's stance after he claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami had moved away from a theocratic state. Govindan urged Satheesan to clarify his position on the matter.

The debate comes ahead of continued CPI(M) criticism against Congress and its ally, the Muslim League, for alleged backing of Welfare Party candidates, associated with Jamaat-e-Islami. The debate highlights complex ideological divides in Kerala's political landscape.