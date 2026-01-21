Left Menu

Debate Over Islamic Republic Ignites Kerala Politics

Allegations of links between Congress-led UDF and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind have stirred controversy in Kerala. A Facebook post by Jamaat leader Shaikh Muhammed Karakunnu supporting an Islamic Republic fueled criticism from CPI(M) and demands for clarification from Congress leader V D Satheesan. The debate spotlights ideological divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:26 IST
Debate Over Islamic Republic Ignites Kerala Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted in Kerala over alleged ties between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the political party formed by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. A leader from the Islamist group, Shaikh Muhammed Karakunnu, recently posted on Facebook asserting the importance of an Islamic Republic, sparking political debates.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] state secretary M V Govindan has criticized Congress leader V D Satheesan. Govindan questioned Satheesan's stance after he claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami had moved away from a theocratic state. Govindan urged Satheesan to clarify his position on the matter.

The debate comes ahead of continued CPI(M) criticism against Congress and its ally, the Muslim League, for alleged backing of Welfare Party candidates, associated with Jamaat-e-Islami. The debate highlights complex ideological divides in Kerala's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026