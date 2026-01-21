Trump's Greenland Ambitions Stir Global Tensions
President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum insisted he wouldn't use force to acquire Greenland. His ambition to control Greenland threatens NATO relations, while he focuses on U.S. economic growth and blames Europe for not supporting his plans, claiming the U.S. is better positioned for control.
President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum, asserted there would be no use of force to acquire Greenland. His comments reflect the controversy stirring among NATO allies, as his ambition to control Greenland risks straining Washington's relationships with key partners.
Despite the international focus, Trump aimed to emphasize his administration's economic achievements, particularly his strategies to combat inflation and boost domestic growth. Yet, his grievances with global counterparts overshadowed this message.
Trump's insistence that the U.S. is in a prime position to assume control of Greenland, coupled with his criticisms of Europe's reluctance to endorse his aim, has not gone unnoticed and continues to fuel international tensions.
