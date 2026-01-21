Trump's Ultimatum: Hamas Disarmament Deadline Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a three-week ultimatum to Hamas regarding disarmament, forecasting clear outcomes whether the organization agrees to lay down arms. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump underscored the urgency of the decision in a candid question-and-answer session.

He remarked, "That's what they agreed to. They've got to do it. And we're going to know ... over the next two or three days - certainly over the next three weeks - whether or not they're going to do it," emphasizing the timeline for disarmament compliance.

The President did not mince words about the consequences of failure, stating, "If they don't do it, they'll be blown away very quickly." His statements reflect the high stakes and potential geopolitical implications surrounding the disarmament issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)