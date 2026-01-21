Rajasthan BJP Alleges Exam Irregularities in Congress Regime

The Rajasthan BJP government has accused the Congress of significant irregularities in competitive examination processes conducted during its previous tenure. The allegations surfaced after the arrest of five individuals, including a former technical head of the state's Staff Selection Board, linked to the purported manipulation of exam results in 2018.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham criticized the Congress, claiming that paper leaks and manipulated OMR sheets allowed candidates with zero or negative scores to appear on merit lists, undermining diligent students. He assured strict legal action against those involved, as discussed at a press conference.

Cabinet minister Avinash Gehlot criticized the Congress for allegedly suppressing investigations for five years, while former BJP president Arun Chaturvedi highlighted inaction over an FIR filed in Uttar Pradesh. The recent arrests were conducted by the Special Operations Group, which has accelerated the inquiry into these alleged large-scale scams.

