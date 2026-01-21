Political Shift: Gogawale Takes Charge of Republic Day Ceremony
Maharashtra's Employment Guarantee Minister Bharat Gogawale will replace Aditi Tatkare in leading the Republic Day flag ceremony in Raigad. This change reflects ongoing political tensions between Gogawale and the Tatkare family. The government has issued guidelines for the ceremonies across Maharashtra, ensuring orderly celebrations.
In a notable political shift, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale will lead the Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Raigad, stepping into a role previously held by NCP's Aditi Tatkare. The change signifies ongoing tensions between Gogawale and the Tatkare family in this coastal district.
A government resolution authorized Gogawale to unfurl the national flag at the Raigad district headquarters on January 26, emphasizing the political dynamics within the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Last year, Aditi Tatkare spearheaded the celebrations.
The resolution delineates a comprehensive framework for Republic Day ceremonies, outlining guidelines for flag-hoisting functions, participant protocols, and cultural activities. It ensures that all departments and district administrations conduct the celebrations seamlessly while adhering to established norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
