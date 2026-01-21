Political Shift: Gogawale Takes Charge of Republic Day Ceremony

In a notable political shift, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale will lead the Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Raigad, stepping into a role previously held by NCP's Aditi Tatkare. The change signifies ongoing tensions between Gogawale and the Tatkare family in this coastal district.

A government resolution authorized Gogawale to unfurl the national flag at the Raigad district headquarters on January 26, emphasizing the political dynamics within the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Last year, Aditi Tatkare spearheaded the celebrations.

The resolution delineates a comprehensive framework for Republic Day ceremonies, outlining guidelines for flag-hoisting functions, participant protocols, and cultural activities. It ensures that all departments and district administrations conduct the celebrations seamlessly while adhering to established norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)