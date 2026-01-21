Trump's Greenland Ambitions and Global Criticisms: A WEF Speech Recap

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a controversial speech at the World Economic Forum, reiterating his desire to acquire Greenland peacefully. Trump criticized several NATO member countries, expressing frustration towards European allies for undermining U.S. expansionism.

Highlighting issues with various nations, Trump proclaimed America's economic triumph. He outlined his strategies for reducing U.S. debt through economic growth and accused several countries and entities of exploiting the United States financially.

The President's remarks, infused with humor and criticisms, received mixed reactions. While some leaders dismissed his claims, protesters outside voiced their opposition. Trump's rhetoric continued to stir tensions with his European counterparts, who did not align with his aggressive economic and expansionist goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)