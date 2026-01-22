Trump Withdraws Greenland Tariff Threat After NATO Talks
Donald Trump withdrew his threat to impose tariffs on nations over their stance on Greenland, following talks with NATO. He announced an understanding with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, though details of the agreement remain undisclosed.
In a significant diplomatic turn, U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn his threat to impose tariffs on nations regarding their stance on Greenland. This decision follows a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump declared that he would not implement the tariffs initially scheduled for February 1st. The announcement appears to stem from an agreement reached on the future of Greenland.
While Trump mentioned an understanding had been reached, he did not provide specific details about the agreement, leaving questions about the nature of the deal open.
(With inputs from agencies.)
