Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee took a significant step on Wednesday by advancing the 'AI Overwatch Act,' a bill granting Congress oversight concerning AI chip exports. This move comes despite resistance from White House AI czar David Sacks and a heated social media campaign against the legislation.

Introduced by Representative Brian Mast of Florida, the Act aims to grant the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Banking Committee a 30-day review period to block licenses for exporting AI chips to China and other adversaries. Notably, the bill also prohibits the export of Nvidia's advanced Blackwell chips, adding to its contentious nature.

Supporters, including Democratic ranking member Representative Gregory Meeks, emphasize national security imperatives, drawing parallels to military warfare. Critics, however, argue it's a political maneuver undermining Trump's policies. Amidst this backdrop, Nvidia and AI firm Anthropic have notably refrained from commenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)