Immigration Enforcement Tensions Rise in Maine Amid Federal Crackdown

President Trump's administration initiated an immigration operation in Maine, targeting refugee communities, which has drawn criticism from local political leaders. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Catch of the Day,' aims to tackle criminal offenders but has also raised concerns about its impact on non-criminal immigrants. The issue is expected to influence the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:32 IST
Trump

In a significant move, the administration of President Donald Trump has launched a major immigration enforcement operation in Maine. Announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the effort targets communities with high refugee populations, particularly the Somali immigrant community.

Dubbed 'Operation Catch of the Day,' the initiative, which began on Tuesday, has seen the deployment of over 100 federal agents to Maine, according to both current and former immigration officials. The operation's focus is reportedly on criminal offenders, although there are concerns it may disproportionately affect refugees in the area. The state's Democratic Governor Janet Mills, who opposes Trump's immigration strategies, remarked the federal enforcement strategy was 'not welcome.'

Amidst growing public dissent, particularly noted in recent polls, Trump's immigration policies continue to spark controversy. With his intensified enforcement measures recently expanding into Democratic-led areas, the political ramifications are expected to influence upcoming electoral campaigns, particularly in Maine, where state dynamics are tightly contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

