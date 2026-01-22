Trump's Greenland Deal: Diplomacy over Tariffs

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled back on his threats to impose tariffs aimed at seizing Greenland. This decision came on Wednesday during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he ruled out the use of force and hinted at a forthcoming diplomatic deal with Denmark.

Trump's statements, made alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, suggested a focus on a long-term agreement benefiting U.S. security interests and mineral access, while countering Russian and Chinese ambitions in the Arctic. He emphasized the deal's enduring nature, suggesting it provides a foundation for future U.S.-Denmark cooperation.

Denmark, emphasizing respect for its sovereignty and the self-determination of Greenland's people, advocated for continuing negotiations through official diplomatic channels. The change in U.S. diplomatic posture has catalyzed a positive shift in stock markets, with the S&P 500 seeing a significant rally. Trump's approach appears to have calmed NATO allies and eased market anxieties linked to his previous aggressive rhetoric.

