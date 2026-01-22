Trump's Ambitious Board of Peace Faces International Skepticism

President Donald Trump is set to promote his 'Board of Peace' initiative at the World Economic Forum, despite a mixed reception from international leaders. The project, originally tied to the Gaza ceasefire, has broadened its ambitions, sparking debate over its membership and potential impact on the United Nations.

Trump expressed confidence as he prepared for an official charter announcement, noting that numerous countries have shown interest in joining. However, uncertainty surrounds the involvement of some key players, with several European nations declining invitations due to concerns about the board's broad mandate.

The U.S. administration hopes the initiative will complement or even replace some U.N. functions. As geopolitical tensions simmer, the project's success hinges on garnering enough global support to surpass existing diplomatic platforms.

