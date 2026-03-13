Global Leadership in Motion: Key Visits and Events

In a rapidly shifting global landscape, world leaders are set to visit various nations to strengthen alliances and address pressing issues. The diplomatic diary spanning mid-March to early April is packed with crucial events and meetings aimed at tackling economic, cultural, and political challenges worldwide.

Key highlights include Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira's visit to Asunción, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's address at Paris's Sciences Po University, and Argentine President Javier Milei's appearance at the Madrid Economic Forum. Leaders from Ghana, Germany, Venezuela, and the EU are also engaging in significant dialogues during this period.

As the diplomacy calendar unfolds, major summits such as the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo, and high-profile exchanges at the EU European Council and ASEAN forums, point to a concerted effort towards collaborative progress on global fronts. Observers worldwide will be keenly following these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)