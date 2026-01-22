Governor's Controversial Speech Sparks Constitutional Debate in Karnataka

Karnataka's political landscape is currently embroiled in controversy following accusations against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of diverging from constitutional protocols during his recent address to the state legislature. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has publicly charged Gehlot with failing to fulfill his official duties.

Tensions flared after Gehlot abandoned the customary practice of reading the prepared speech by the state government, opting instead to deliver his own. The Chief Minister highlighted constitutional articles that mandate the governor's adherence to delivering government-prepared speeches.

The dispute centers around several contested paragraphs in the original speech, which included critical remarks about central government policies, notably concerning MGNREGA. The state government is weighing the possibility of escalating the matter to the Supreme Court.