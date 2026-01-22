Left Menu

Greenland's Future: A Geopolitical Chessboard

President Vladimir Putin of Russia commented on the ownership of Greenland, stating it's not Russia's concern. He criticized the historical treatment of Greenland by Denmark and noted that the U.S. and Denmark should resolve the issue. Putin also touched on economic implications, hinting at a $1 billion valuation.

Updated: 22-01-2026 14:16 IST
President Vladimir Putin declared that the ownership of Greenland is not a matter of Russian concern, while critiquing Denmark's historical treatment of the island. He stated that the matter should be resolved between the United States and Denmark.

Moscow has been observing tensions rise between Washington and Europe with interest as U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to expand U.S. territory by acquiring Greenland. This move, while causing a rift, could still affect Russia due to its substantial Arctic interests.

During a session in Davos, Trump indicated he wouldn't use tariffs or force to acquire Greenland, suggesting a peaceful resolution might be reached. Putin's comments further speculated on Greenland's economic valuation, comparing it to historic land transactions like the Alaska Purchase.

