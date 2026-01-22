Political Storm in Karnataka: Governor Gehlot's Controversial Move Sparks Row

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra firmly supported Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to deviate from the scripted government address during a legislative session, accusing the ruling Congress of exploiting the floor to incite public dissatisfaction against the Centre.

Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take decisive action against Congress MLAs for purportedly attempting to disrespect the governor, further emphasizing the improper conduct during Gehlot's brief address and exit, which provoked assembly protests.

In defense of Gehlot, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka condemned the Congress for turning the legislative session into a 'black day', urging the Speaker to impose disciplinary actions on members involved in the uproar. The BJP criticized Congress's misuse of the legislative process and accused them of undermining democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)