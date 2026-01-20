Left Menu

Mayawati Urges 100-Day Legislative Sessions

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has raised concerns over the decreasing duration of Parliament and assembly sessions. She called for a minimum of 100 days per year to ensure accountability and effective governance, ahead of the upcoming Budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:35 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expressed alarm over the shortening length of Parliament and assembly sessions in India. On Tuesday, she urged that these legislative bodies conduct sessions lasting at least 100 days annually to ensure accountability and uphold democratic principles.

In a statement shared on X, Mayawati highlighted the problem of dwindling session days compounded by disruptions and adjournments. She insisted that both the government and opposition take immediate action to address this concern, which she believes undermines public utility.

Her comments come as Parliament prepares for its Budget session, which begins with a first phase from January 28 to February 13, followed by a second phase from March 9 to April 2. The scheduling follows a notably brief Winter Session, which saw only 15 sittings instead of the usual 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

