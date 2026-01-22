Trump's Ambitious Peace Board: A New Global Initiative

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump inaugurated the newly established Board of Peace, despite offering few specifics on its mandate or operational framework. The initiative, speaking at its charter signing, was presented as potentially collaborative with the United Nations, targeting conflicts including the Israeli-Hamas war.

Trump described the board as a 'unique' global concept, yet left the international community guessing on how it would function alongside the UN. His statement hinted at tackling formidable challenges but lacked details on collaborative mechanisms to avoid duplicating existing diplomatic effors.

Concerns have surfaced among several nations, particularly US allies, wary that the board might seek to overshadow the UN's existing role. Their hesitation has led to a cautious reception, with many opting not to immediately support Trump's new peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)