Trump's Ambitious Peace Board: A New Global Initiative

US President Donald Trump inaugurated a new Board of Peace, aiming to resolve global conflicts. The initiative, hailed as unique, may work with the UN, but specifics remain unclear. There are concerns it could rival the UN, with key allies hesitant to endorse it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump inaugurated the newly established Board of Peace, despite offering few specifics on its mandate or operational framework. The initiative, speaking at its charter signing, was presented as potentially collaborative with the United Nations, targeting conflicts including the Israeli-Hamas war.

Trump described the board as a 'unique' global concept, yet left the international community guessing on how it would function alongside the UN. His statement hinted at tackling formidable challenges but lacked details on collaborative mechanisms to avoid duplicating existing diplomatic effors.

Concerns have surfaced among several nations, particularly US allies, wary that the board might seek to overshadow the UN's existing role. Their hesitation has led to a cautious reception, with many opting not to immediately support Trump's new peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

