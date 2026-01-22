Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: Andy Burnham's Possible Return to Parliament

The British government bond yields saw a rise, accompanied by a drop in sterling, amid news of a lawmaker potentially stepping down. This opens the door for Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s possible return to Parliament, challenging Labour leader Keir Starmer ahead of upcoming local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:46 IST
Political Shake-Up: Andy Burnham's Possible Return to Parliament

The British government bond yields reached their highest levels in over two weeks on Thursday, coinciding with a weakening of sterling. This financial movement followed reports from The Times suggesting a potential return to Parliament for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, as a lawmaker considers stepping down.

At 1143 GMT, the 10-year British gilt yield spiked to 4.512% before declining to 4.475% at 1208 GMT. Sterling saw a decline of a third of a cent against the U.S. dollar, and gilt futures also experienced losses, although they did not significantly recover.

The Times indicated that Andrew Gwynne, representing Gorton and Denton, is likely to announce decisions about his political future. Gwynne, who has been an independent lawmaker since February 2025 after a suspension by Keir Starmer, might make way for Burnham's return.

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
2
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoil

Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoi...

 India
4
Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026