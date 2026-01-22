Left Menu

Trump Negotiates U.S. Access to Greenland: No Time Limit

President Donald Trump announced ongoing negotiations for a U.S. agreement over Greenland, confirming that details are still being finalized. This follows his recent decision to step back from imposing tariffs and ruling out the use of force to acquire the Danish territory. Trump emphasized unrestricted access without a time limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:56 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump revealed that negotiations for a U.S. agreement involving Greenland are currently in progress. This announcement comes shortly after he retracted a tariff threat and confirmed that force will not be used to acquire the region.

Trump highlighted that the ongoing talks aim for total access to Greenland without an expiration date. His comments were made during an interview with Fox Business Network at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The prospect of U.S. involvement in Greenland has garnered attention, with many monitoring how the agreements will affect international relations and territorial governance.

