Trump Negotiates U.S. Access to Greenland: No Time Limit

President Donald Trump revealed that negotiations for a U.S. agreement involving Greenland are currently in progress. This announcement comes shortly after he retracted a tariff threat and confirmed that force will not be used to acquire the region.

Trump highlighted that the ongoing talks aim for total access to Greenland without an expiration date. His comments were made during an interview with Fox Business Network at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The prospect of U.S. involvement in Greenland has garnered attention, with many monitoring how the agreements will affect international relations and territorial governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)