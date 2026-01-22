Nations Divided: Global Response to Trump's Board of Peace

In a global diplomatic development, numerous nations have responded to an invitation by U.S. President Donald Trump to join his Board of Peace. While several countries have accepted the call to action, some European nations remain hesitant, creating a divide in global participation.

The Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, was initially designed as a small council to manage the ceasefire in Gaza. However, the board's scope has broadened, with aspirations of becoming a mediator for larger international disputes.

According to a White House official, approximately 30 countries are anticipated to join the initiative. However, despite invitations to about 50 nations, notable countries, especially within the European Union, have yet to commit.