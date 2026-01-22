Left Menu

Nations Divided: Global Response to Trump's Board of Peace

Several countries have pledged to join President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, while others, particularly in Europe, have declined. The board, initially focused on the Gaza ceasefire, now aims to mediate global conflicts. The White House expects about 30 nations to participate, with many countries still undecided.

In a global diplomatic development, numerous nations have responded to an invitation by U.S. President Donald Trump to join his Board of Peace. While several countries have accepted the call to action, some European nations remain hesitant, creating a divide in global participation.

The Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, was initially designed as a small council to manage the ceasefire in Gaza. However, the board's scope has broadened, with aspirations of becoming a mediator for larger international disputes.

According to a White House official, approximately 30 countries are anticipated to join the initiative. However, despite invitations to about 50 nations, notable countries, especially within the European Union, have yet to commit.

