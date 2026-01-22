Left Menu

Kerala's Political Storm: Ganesh Kumar vs. Chandy Oommen

Kerala's Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar critiqued Congress leader Chandy Oommen over allegations tied to the 2013 solar scam's sexual assault accusation. Kumar defended himself against claims of deception and accused Oommen Chandy of personal betrayals. The controversy resurfaces with political implications.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:53 IST
  • India

Kerala's Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar launched a fierce critique against Congress leader Chandy Oommen on Thursday over allegations linking him to the 2013 solar scam. Kumar refuted claims of having deceived former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in connection with a sexual assault allegation, which was later dismissed by the CBI.

The solar scam, involving Saritha S Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, is a notorious financial fraud case where hefty returns were promised through fake solar investments. Kumar maintained that accusations against him resurface during election periods and criticized Oommen Chandy for being an obstacle in his personal life.

Kumar alleged that Oommen Chandy played a part in family disputes that led to his resignation as minister in 2013. He contends that during the controversy-laden election period, false narratives influenced the political landscape. The tension between Kumar and the Congress party harks back to deeper political and personal conflicts.

