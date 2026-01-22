Unexpected Freedom: The High-Profile Release of Rafael Tudares Bracho

Rafael Tudares Bracho, connected to the Venezuelan opposition through marriage, was unexpectedly released from detention after over a year of alleged politically motivated imprisonment. This development occurred as Venezuela's temporary government announces a string of political prisoner releases.

Tudares' liberation came shortly after a harsh sentence of 30 years was announced against him. His wife, Mariana González, criticized the legal proceedings as illegitimate, emphasizing the struggle they've endured throughout his year-long absence.

With 145 political prisoners already freed, Venezuelan families continue to push for the release of approximately 800 other opposition members who remain imprisoned. Advocacy groups are keeping a close watch on these proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)