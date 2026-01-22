Left Menu

Spain Ends Investigation into Pegasus Spyware Scandal

Spain's High Court has concluded its investigation into the use of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware to monitor Spanish politicians due to non-cooperation from Israel. This probe began in response to the Spanish government's 2022 disclosure of espionage on cabinet members, leading to a political shake-up.

  • Spain

Spain's High Court has officially closed the investigation into the alleged use of the NSO Group's Pegasus software for spying on Spanish politicians. The decision follows a persistent lack of cooperation from Israeli authorities, which hampered further progress in the case. The high-profile probe was initially launched after the Spanish government revealed in 2022 that the notorious spyware had been employed to monitor members of the Spanish cabinet, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and several ministers, creating a political uproar.

Judge Jose Luis Calama highlighted the absence of any cooperation from Israel in response to multiple information requests, making it impossible to identify responsible parties. There remains ambiguity regarding whether the espionage was conducted by domestic or international entities. Despite assurances, NSO has consistently denied any misconduct, stressing that its products are meant for crime prevention and national security purposes, with regulatory oversight by the Israeli government.

Repeated efforts to obtain commentary from both the Israeli government and NSO have been unsuccessful. Although Judge Calama initially closed the investigation in 2023, additional information from France related to its own 2021 Pegasus probe occasioned its reopening in 2024. Nevertheless, this recent closure reiterates the challenges faced by international investigations into unauthorized cyber-surveillance activities.

