Global Leaders Unite for Controversial 'Board of Peace' in Gaza
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Board of Peace charter led by US President Donald Trump at the Davos World Economic Forum. The initiative faces backlash from opposition party PTI, demanding a transparent, consultative process. Meanwhile, support for the Palestinian cause remains strong among Pakistani opposition leaders.
In a significant move on Thursday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined global leaders to sign the Board of Peace charter, orchestrated by US President Donald Trump. The signing took place during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, amidst criticism from Pakistan's opposition.
The invitation from President Trump and subsequent participation by Pakistan have sparked controversy back home. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has openly rejected the government's decision, calling for greater transparency and stakeholder engagement on such international matters.
Despite the political discord, the Pakistani opposition reiterated its support for the Palestinian people, while critics like Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas condemned the government's move, labeling it morally indefensible.
