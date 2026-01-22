Global Leaders Unite for Controversial 'Board of Peace' in Gaza

In a significant move on Thursday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined global leaders to sign the Board of Peace charter, orchestrated by US President Donald Trump. The signing took place during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, amidst criticism from Pakistan's opposition.

The invitation from President Trump and subsequent participation by Pakistan have sparked controversy back home. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has openly rejected the government's decision, calling for greater transparency and stakeholder engagement on such international matters.

Despite the political discord, the Pakistani opposition reiterated its support for the Palestinian people, while critics like Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas condemned the government's move, labeling it morally indefensible.

(With inputs from agencies.)