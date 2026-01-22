Left Menu

Outcry Over Confinement of Imran Khan and Wife: Afridi's Fierce Condemnation

Sohail Afridi, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, condemns the ongoing solitary confinement of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. Afridi criticizes the restrictions on Khan's meetings and alleges military operations in the province without local government consent.

22-01-2026
The Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, has condemned the solitary confinement of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. Afridi denounced the restrictions on Khan's meetings with family and described the situation as inhumane.

Khan, who was arrested in August 2023, faces multiple legal cases after his leadership was ousted in April 2022. The current government imposed restrictions following Khan's controversial remarks against the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Afridi criticized the lack of winter provisions for Khan and Bibi and claimed military actions in the province occur without provincial approval. He argued these activities have failed to eradicate terrorism, with numerous operations conducted yet no significant change.

