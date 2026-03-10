Shehbaz Sharif Extends Condolences and Congratulations to Iran's New Supreme Leader

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally reached out to Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, through a letter expressing both condolences over the assassination of his father and congratulations on his new position.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the late Supreme Leader, was reportedly killed in an attack by US and Israeli forces, according to Iranian state television. In this letter, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed the heartfelt sadness felt by Pakistan at this pivotal moment for both the Iranian people and the wider Muslim community.

Sharif praised the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran, which are ingrained in shared faith and historical bonds. He articulated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran for mutual benefit, promoting future peace and prosperity under Khamenei's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)