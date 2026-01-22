Diplomatic Relief: Trump Reverses Course on Greenland, Easing NATO Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed gratitude on Thursday for U.S. President Donald Trump's reversal of his previous intention to acquire Greenland. The shift in policy came amid concerns that such a move could have jeopardized NATO's cohesion.

Merz highlighted the significance of Trump's decision, acknowledging that it prevented further strain on international relations. He expressed particular relief over Trump's choice to forgo additional tariffs that were slated for 1 February.

The Chancellor's comments were made prior to an emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels, where discussions about transatlantic relations were expected to take center stage.

