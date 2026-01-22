Trump's Legal Battle: A $5 Billion Lawsuit Against JPMorgan

In a bold legal maneuver, former U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO, Jamie Dimon. The legal action, reported by Fox Business, was filed in a Miami state court on Thursday and accuses the banking giant of politically motivated 'debanking.'

The lawsuit, driven by Trump's attorney Alejandro Brito, claims that JPMorgan severed financial ties due to political bias, especially following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Trump revealed plans for this legal step over the recent weekend.

JPMorgan Chase has not yet commented on the lawsuit, and Reuters noted that it could not independently verify the Fox Business report. The case places the former President in another high-stakes legal confrontation, attracting significant public and media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)