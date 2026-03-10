Russia Denies Sharing U.S. Military Intel with Iran

Russia has firmly denied allegations of sharing intelligence with Iran concerning U.S. military assets in the Middle East, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The claims were addressed during a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Russia provided Iran with targeting information, which allegedly included details about U.S. warships and aircraft in the region. However, Witkoff conveyed that Russian officials insisted there was no exchange of such intelligence.

Witkoff emphasized that both he and Jared Kushner, who spoke with Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, were reassured of Russia's denial. Witkoff expressed hope that Russia is truthful in its stance, leaving further assessment to intelligence experts.