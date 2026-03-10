Left Menu

Russia Denies Sharing U.S. Military Intel with Iran

Russia has denied sharing intelligence with Iran regarding U.S. military assets in the Middle East. The denial was communicated during a call between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff states that Moscow has reiterated its position against such sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:01 IST
Russia Denies Sharing U.S. Military Intel with Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has firmly denied allegations of sharing intelligence with Iran concerning U.S. military assets in the Middle East, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The claims were addressed during a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Russia provided Iran with targeting information, which allegedly included details about U.S. warships and aircraft in the region. However, Witkoff conveyed that Russian officials insisted there was no exchange of such intelligence.

Witkoff emphasized that both he and Jared Kushner, who spoke with Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, were reassured of Russia's denial. Witkoff expressed hope that Russia is truthful in its stance, leaving further assessment to intelligence experts.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026